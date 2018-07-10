Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/07/2018 FR0010259150 2000 131.2107 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/07/2018 FR0010259150 2000 131.2565 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/07/2018 FR0010259150 2600 130.9298 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/07/2018 FR0010259150 2000 132.1699 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/07/2018 FR0010259150 2000 133.9147 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

