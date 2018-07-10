multi-function, open-source, reconfigurable test measurement platform used for waveform synthesis, IF signal sampling signal processing

Red Pitaya, the company that is pioneering the move to low cost, open-source, reconfigurable instrumentation with its credit-card-sized STEMlab platform, today announced that a consortium including members from a major European research organisation, two German universities and industry, is using STEMlab to perform waveform synthesis, IF signal sampling signal processing on a new radar warning and information system for applications in disaster management (RAWIS) that is currently being developed.

During a search and rescue operation, emergency teams and trapped survivors are exposed to high risk from partially- destroyed buildings and structures which can collapse causing injury. More, the situation is constantly changing as debris is moved. RAWIS will monitor any movement in the disaster environment and warn individuals of any danger. Harmless motion people, rescue vehicles, animals, tree leaves etc must be successfully suppressed. The RAWIS system consists of a main radar system which monitors the entire scene and measures submillimeter debris movements of any debris, auxiliary radars to perform measurements of individual hot spots, and units which are fastened to clothing worn by the rescuers.

Auxiliary radars, which can cover hidden or covered areas, operate within the V-Band as the best compromise between resolution, size and system cost. Synthesis of the Tx waveform, sampling of the IF signal and signal processing are performed using Red Pitaya's STEMlab, a low cost, credit-card sized FPGA board suitable for Software-defined Radar (SDR) applications. This platform contains dual-channel AD/DA conversion capabilities with 14-bit resolution at 125MHz sample frequency.

Comments CEO Rok Mesar: "This is a perfect example of industry and academia working together to solve a complex challenge. The high performance, small size, low weight and low cost of our STEMlab platform will enable this system to be easily and cost-effectively deployed, ensuring that rescue teams are kept as safe as possible."

