

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Tuesday's session, ending the day with a small increase. The defensive heavyweights all finished with small losses, preventing a larger gain for the overall market.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.10 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,768.91. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.23 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.23 percent.



Nestle slid 0.13 percent Tuesday, Novartis lost 0.03 percent and Roche fell 0.04 percent.



Financial stocks also struggled Tuesday. Credit Suisse and UBS weakened by 0.4 percent each, while Julius Baer climbed 0.2 percent.



Swiss Life dropped 0.8 percent, Zurich Insurance fell 0.3 percent and Swiss Re lost 0.2 percent.



Lonza was among the top performing stocks of the session, climbing 2.5 percent.



The luxury goods companies also performed well as global trade concerns eased further. Swatch Group advanced 1.6 percent and Richemont 1.3 percent.



SGS was another notable gainer, with an increase of 1.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX