

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Prime Day, Amazon's biggest shopping holiday of the year, will incorporate Whole Foods into it for the first time. Prime Day will start on July 16 at 3pm ET and will run through July 17.



Amazon on Tuesday announced a number of deals for Prime subscribers who shop at the grocery chain, including free money of up to $30.



Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods between July 11 and July 17 will get a $10 Amazon account credit to use on Prime Day. Prime members have to scan their Prime Code or use your mobile number at checkout in-store on a single purchase of $10 or more.



Prime members who use the Prime Now delivery for first time to order from Whole Foods will get $10 off their order and an additional $10 to use toward a future order.



Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card members with an eligible Prime membership will get 10% back on up to a total of $400 in purchases when shopping at Whole Foods from July 14 to July 17.



