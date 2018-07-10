Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the tuberculosis market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat tuberculosis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005823/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for tuberculosis, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

THIS REPORT IS AVAILABLE AT A USD 1,000 DISCOUNT FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY: VIEW MARKET SNAPSHOT BEFORE PURCHASING

Tuberculosis: Market overview

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This bacterium is present in the air and spreads from one person to another. It usually affects the lungs and can also target other body parts, including the spine, brain, and kidney.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "Research study shows that 10.4 million people worldwide became sick with tuberculosis in 2016. Furthermore, 1.7 million TB-related deaths were reported worldwide. In 2012, there were 122 cases per 100,000 population, in which most of the cases were from Africa, Western Pacific, Eastern Mediterranean region, Europe, and the Americas."

Tuberculosis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the tuberculosis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, intradermal, intramuscular, and subcutaneous), therapeutic modality (small molecule, vaccine, and biological), targets (cell wall, DprE1 protein, adenosine triphosphatase, fatty acid synthetase complex, leucyl-tRNA synthetase, mycobacterial DNA, phosphotransferase, protein 30S ribosomal subunit, protein kinase, and protein synthesis), MoA (immune stimulator, cell wall inhibitor, DprE1 protein inhibitor, adenosine triphosphatase inhibitor, fatty acid synthetase complex inhibitor, leucyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitor, mycobacterial DNA inhibitor, phosphotransferase inhibitor, protein 30S ribosomal subunit inhibitor, protein kinase inhibitor, and protein synthesis inhibitor), geographical segmentation (the US, the Philippines, South Africa, Russia, Kenya, and India), and recruitment status (completed, recruiting, not yet recruiting, active,not recruiting, and terminated). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS MARKET? REQUEST A FREE SAMPLE REPORT

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005823/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com