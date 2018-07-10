Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the nephrotic syndrome market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat nephrotic syndrome.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Nephrotic syndrome: Market overview

The nephrotic syndrome occurs when the cluster of blood vessels in the kidney, which helps in the filtration of waste and excess water, gets damaged. This causes excessive excretion of protein through the urine and loss of fluid from the body that may lead to high blood cholesterol levels and high blood pressure. The symptoms of nephrotic syndrome include severe swelling in the eyes, feet, and ankles, foamy urine due to excess loss of protein in urine, weight gain, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Nephrotic syndrome is one of the most prominent kidney diseases. According to a research in 2016, 4.9 million adults in the US were diagnosed with kidney disorders, which accounts for 2% of the total."

Nephrotic syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the nephrotic syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (intravenous/subcutaneous, oral, and intravenous), therapeutic modalities (biological, small molecule, peptide, and fusion protein), drugs under development (CCR2 receptor, glucocorticoid receptor, inosine morphosphate dehydrogenase, melanocortin-2 receptor, renin, CD 80 and CD 86, endothelin-A receptor), MoA (CCR2 receptor antagonist, glucocorticoid receptor agonist, inosine morphosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor, melanocortin-2 receptor agonist, renin inhibitor, CD 80 and CD 86 inhibitors, endothelin-A receptor antagonist), geographical segmentation (US, China, and Belgium) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

