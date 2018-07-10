AMBOISE: PRESS RELEASE RELATED TO THE AVAILIBILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT

Not to be published, released or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America or in any other country where the distribution or circulation of such a press release is prohibited by law.

CASH TENDER OFFER

FOR THE ORDINARY SHARES IN

ALTAMIR

INITIATED BY

AMBOISE

PRESENTED BY

CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK

PRESS RELEASE RELATED TO THE AVAILIBILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT

OFFER PRICE:

17.36 euros per Altamir share (cum dividend)

16.71 euros per Altamir share (ex-dividend)[1]



OFFER PERIOD:

25 trading days

AMF AUTORITE DES MARCHERS FINANCIERS



This press release has been prepared by Amboise SAS ("Amboise") and published in accordance with Article 237-27 2 of the general regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the « AMF »).

Pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and of Article 231-23 of its General Regulation, the AMF, in accordance with its statement of compliance dated 10 July 2018, granted visa n° 18-300 dated 10 July 2018 on the offer document regarding the cash tender offer initiated by Amboise for the ordinary shares of Altamir (the "Offer Document").

The Offer Document is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Altamir (www.altamir.fr) and may be obtained free of charge from: Amboise SAS - 1, rue Paul Cézanne - 75008 Paris as well as from the Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank - 12, place des Etats-Unis - CS 70052 - 92547 Montrouge Cedex.

This press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and shall not be distributed outside of France. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not directed to any persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Therefore, persons in possession of this press release are responsible for finding all relevant information regarding potential applicable local restrictions and for complying with such restrictions. Amboise SAS shall not be held liable for any violation of such restrictions by any person.

For further information, please contact:

Finance

Eric Sabia / +33 1 53 65 01 67

eric.sabia@altamir.fr

Investor Relations and Communications

Agathe Heinrich / +33 1 53 65 01 74

agathe.heinrich@altamir.fr

[1] The dividend of 0.65 euro approved by the shareholders meeting on April 26, 2018 was detached on May 23, 2018 and paid on May 25, 2018.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54186-cp_mad_note-d_info_10-07-2018_en.pdf