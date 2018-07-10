Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau S.A. (Paris:RCO) announces that on July 10th, 2018, it received a payment of 86.8 million euros by Holding Champagne P&CH for the full and final early reimbursement of the vendor loan's principal and capitalized interest. The loan had a principal amounting to 75 million euros and was granted during the sale of the Rémy Cointreau Group's Champagne division to the EPI Group in July 2011. The conditions of the vendor loan included a term of nine years and an option for early repayment.

About Rémy Cointreau:

The Rémy Cointreau Group is a leading operator in the global Wine Spirits market with sales of €1,127.0 million for the year ended 31 March 2018 and approximately 1,800 employees.

The Rémy Cointreau Group, whose origins in the Charente region date back to 1724, was formed by the merger in 1990 of the holding companies owned by the Hériard Dubreuil and Cointreau families, who controlled E. Rémy Martin Cie SA and Cointreau Cie SA respectively. Rémy Cointreau has a portfolio of global, upmarket brands, including the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur, the Metaxa Greek spirit, the Mount Gay rum, the St-Rémy brandy, The Botanist gin and the Bruichladdich,

Port-Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces single malt whiskies.

Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005681/en/

Contacts:

Rémy Cointreau

Laetitia Delaye, +33 7 87 25 36 01