

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger has warned its customers regarding a fake coupon that is making rounds on social media.



'Attention Kroger Customers: There is currently an unauthorized '$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon' circulating across social media. This giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger Company,'



'We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information. Our team is actively working to address this issue.'



Kroger's Facebook post had been shared over 30,000 times as of Tuesday morning.



The company, however, did not reveal that how many customers were impacted by the fake coupon.



