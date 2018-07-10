Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), information as per articles 421-34 and 421-36 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

As from 10 July 2018 Mediawan will entrust Exane BNP Paribas with its liquidity agreement in compliance with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers' AMAFI ethics policy.

The assets brought to this liquidity agreement are as follows:

3.015 auto held shares

500,000

This animation agreement replaces the preceeding liquidity agreement granted with Natixis which ended 29 June 2018, on which appeared the following assets:

292,112.50

New animation with Exane BNP Paribas

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and the following year raised €250 million through an IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Mediawan has carried out 7 strategic acquisitions since March 2017, thus consolidating a new independent player in audiovisual content with a leading position in Europe. The Group operates on 4 segments: the production of original fiction and documentary content, the running of animated brands, the distribution of audiovisual content and the publishing of channels and digital services.

