Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,36 Euro		-0,065
-0,45 %
WKN: 927200 ISIN: GB0059822006 Ticker-Symbol: DLG 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,24
14,341
19:53
14,265
14,39
19:51
10.07.2018
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call Invite, Thursday 2nd August 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will announce its Second Quarter 2018 earnings on Thursday 2nd August 2018.

Dr Jalal Bagherli (CEO) and Wissam Jabre (CFO) will host a conference call on the day of results.

The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 09.30 (London) / 10.30 (Frankfurt).

To register for the webcast and receive dial in numbers, the conference PIN and a unique User ID- please click on the link below.

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/1268/dialog-semiconductor-q2-earnings-call/

In parallel to the call, the analyst presentation will be available at:

http://webcast.openbriefing.com/semiconductor_02082018/

A replay will be posted on the Dialog website four hours after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available at http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations

To confirm your attendance, or if you have any difficulties joining the call, please contact Keye-Luke Tortice-Lunn at Keye.tortice-lunn@fticonsulting.com.

We hope you can join us and we look forward to welcoming you to the call on the day.

Contact:

Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

SOURCE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE