JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Known as the world's largest archipelagic state, Indonesia has coastline reaching 99,095 KM, and is blessed with many unique resources and a beautiful natural wealth spanning phenomenal panoramas, god-given coral reefs, and long, exotic rivers, active volcanoes to vast oceans, abundantly covering the country from Sabang to Merauke.Apart from being the world's largest archipelago state, Indonesia is also strategically located between two continents and two oceans, placing it on the cross-spot of the busiest flight and shipping routes. Even though the technological advances have fortified the transportation, it will always pose risks.This challenge will continue to grow alongside the modes of transportation development which makes the mobility of people and goods increase over time. To cope with the accident risk getting higher, the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) is committed to safeguarding Indonesia as a flight- and shipping-friendly country.The Air Asia crash sometimes ago, the recent sinking of MV Sinar Bangun and MV Lestari Maju as well as other domestic accidents have opened up our eyes regarding how important and crucial the role of BASARNAS to minimize the accident fatalities.With the ultimate responsibility for the safety of its citizens during times of natural disaster, the Government of Indonesia deploys and relies on BASARNAS. BASARNAS plays a critical role during all periods of disaster, conducting effective SAR operations efficiently, safely and securely, anytime and anywhere. BASARNAS will be at the forefront of any ongoing natural disaster, saving lives and preventing more loss.The organization, which currently has 38 Offices as well as 77 Search and Rescue Stations nationwide, has made numerous achievementsWall Street Journal (WSJ), a US-based media, praised Indonesia for having a foremost search and rescue abilities among other Asian countries. Greg Waldron, a foreign expert and the managing editor of Flight Global aviation magazine for Asia as quoted by WSJ said that the Basarnas ability is derived from its experience on the previous plane crash and ferry accidents.The familiarity to the complexity of Indonesian geographical regions is one of the superior factors the Indonesian SAR team has. With the existing 18,000 islands, Greg continued, BASARNAS has a lot of experience in handling the plane and ship accidents and natural disasters. Based on his records, the Indonesian SAR team has been able to handle various ferry and plane accidents.Meanwhile, the Head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) Air Marshal M. Syaugi, S.Sos., M.M. stated that the search and rescue operation success is not merely due to the BASARNAS competency alone, but is the embodiment of the.The search and rescue operation success determined by three factors, namely speed, accuracy, and competencies or human resources. "These three factors are the mandatories for all personnel to be able to respond to the challenges of the search and rescue service quickly, accurately, safely," said M. Syaugi.Given the growing challenges, BASARNAS must be able and ready at all times in providing search and rescue services to the needy communities by continuing to improve the human resources capabilities through continuous training. In addition, BASARNAS empowerment is also done by increasing the availability of SAR equipment. BASARNAS currently has various classes of rescue ships and dozens of rescue boats. In addition to rescue ships and rescue boats, BASARNAS' arsenal is also fitted with helicopters such as the Eurocopter AS-365 N3+ (Dauphin), which are the main means of initial operation based in Jakarta, Surabaya, and Tanjung Pinang.The existing equipment is currently still inadequate to reach the vast territory of Indonesia. Therefore, SAR operations are still heavily dependent on the other SAR potentials both government and private institutions. With the increased responsibilities assumed by Basarnas, it is expected that the fulfillment of SAR facilities and infrastructure can be adequately implemented.For further information, please contact the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas). Email: humas.basarnas@yahoo.com and basarnas@gmail comSource: National Agency of Search and RescueCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.