

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery chain Kroger Co. (KR) announced its plans to develop its own apparel brand in collaboration with globally-renowned fashion designer Joe Mimran.



The 'Dip' line includes men's, women's, juniors, kids, and baby collections and are designed to 'help busy, on-the-go people live with style and get the most out of their fashion dollar.'



'We've worked closely with Joe and his team to develop a line of clothing that works for today's times - easy to buy, easy to wear, and easy to love. Effortless style, every day of the week,' said Robert Clark, Kroger's senior vice president of merchandising. 'Dip will transform our apparel business, further redefining the customer experience through Restock Kroger.'



'Style should be fun,' said Mr. Mimran. 'We believe good design can be affordable. It should fit into your life, not the other way around.'



Dip will launch this fall in both Kroger Marketplace and Fred Meyer stores.



