PR Newswire

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2018 Second Quarter Results on August 14, 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: WPM)(NYSE: WPM) will release 2018 second quarter results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018, after market close.

A conference call will be held Wednesday, August 15, 2018, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-888-231-8191
    Dial from outside Canada or the US:   1-647-427-7450
    Pass code:                            8248656
    Live audio webcast:                   http://www.wheatonpm.com

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until August 22, 2018 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

Dial toll free from Canada or the US: 1-855-859-2056
    Dial from outside Canada or the US:   1-416-849-0833
    Pass code:                            8248656
    Archived audio webcast:               http://www.wheatonpm.com

Please contact: Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: 1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: http://www.wheatonpm.com


