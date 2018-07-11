Duco, the data engineering technology company, today announced the opening of three new offices: Singapore, Wroclaw and Edinburgh. The move follows several years of rapid growth and adoption of Duco's self-service reconciliation model by global financial institutions. Duco announced a $28m funding round in January 2018.

Duco's new offices will all open by September 2018. The firm will target the Asia Pacific financial services market from its Singapore base, as well as supporting existing clients in Australia, Hong Kong, India and the Philippines. Wroclaw in Poland will serve as a technical operations base for Duco's cloud-based services, as well as an additional location for engineering talent to complement the London headquarters. Duco's research and innovation team, Duco Labs, is expanding its footprint in Edinburgh, a city known for its university's strength in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

Christian Nentwich, CEO, said, "Duco is experiencing a period of rapid growth. We see Singapore as a key point to fuel our expansion into Asia, due to its support for FinTech and innovation, and the presence of both local and global clients. Wroclaw and Edinburgh are important locations that will enable us to scale our technology organisation faster and more sustainably, and with the access to the top Computer Science talent that we seek."

Duco provides self-service data engineering in the cloud. We empower users to normalize, validate and reconcile any type of data on demand. New clients are live in 24 hours, with results in 7 days and tangible business value in 30 days. Our customers include international banks, brokers, exchanges, asset managers, hedge funds, administrators, service providers and corporates. Headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Luxembourg and Singapore, Duco serves clients throughout Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Australasia.

