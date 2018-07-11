

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in June, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That was in line with expectations and down from 0.6 percent in May.



On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 2.8 percent - again matching estimates and up from 2.7 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year in June, the bank said, while import prices climbed 1.8 percent on month and 10.5 percent on year.



