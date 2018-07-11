

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down 3.7 percent on month in May, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.



That beat expectations for a decline of 4.9 percent following the 10.1 percent spike in April.



On a yearly basis, machine orders surged 16.5 percent - again topping forecasts for 10.9 percent following the 9.6 percent jump in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 3.2 percent on month and 15.4 percent on year in May.



