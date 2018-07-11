

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer's (PFE) Chairman and CEO Ian Read said that, following a discussion with President Trump today, the company will defer its price increases that were effective on July 1 to give the president an opportunity to work on his blueprint to strengthen the healthcare system and provide more access for patients.



The company will return these prices to their pre-July 1 levels as soon as technically possible, and the prices will remain in effect until the earlier of when the president's blueprint goes into effect or the end of the year - whichever is sooner. In addition, the price declines the company took as of July 1 will remain in effect.



'Pfizer shares the President's concern for patients and commitment to providing affordable access to the medicines they need,' said Ian Read.



