

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's data protection watchdog plans to fine Facebook 500,000 pounds over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.



In addition, the regulator said it intended to bring a criminal action against Cambridge Analytica's defunct parent company SCL Elections.



The U.K.'s Information Commissioner's Office also said Aggregate IQ - which worked with the Vote Leave campaign - must stop processing UK citizens' data.



And it said it had also written to the UK's 11 main political parties compelling them to have their data protection practices audited.



The Information Commissioner's Office explained, was in part because it was concerned they could have bought lifestyle information about members of the public from data brokers, who might have not have obtained the necessary consent.



Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said, 'We are at a crossroads. Trust and confidence in the integrity of our democratic processes risk being disrupted because the average voter has little idea of what is going on behind the scenes. New technologies that use data analytics to micro-target people give campaign groups the ability to connect with individual voters. But this cannot be at the expense of transparency, fairness and compliance with the law.'



In particular, the ICO raised concern about one data broker: Emma's Diary. The firm offers medical advice to pregnant women and gift packs after babies are born.



The ICO said it was concerned about how transparent the firm had been about its political activities.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX