

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower and the safe-haven yen strengthened on Wednesday amid an escalating trade war after the U.S. said it would impose 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 375.92 points or 1.69 percent to 21,820.97, after touching a low of 21,744.25 earlier. Japanese shares closed higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session.



The major exporters are lower as the yen strengthened. Mitsubishi Electric is lower by almost 3 percent and Canon is losing more than 1 percent. Sony and Panasonic are declining almost 1 percent each.



Automaker Honda is down almost 2 percent and Toyota is lower by more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is declining more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, oil refiner Showa Shell Sekiyu is rising more than 3 percent after the company and peer Idemitsu Kosan said Tuesday that they have agreed to merge via a share swap on April 1. Shares of Idemitsu Kosan are gaining more than 5 percent.



Meanwhile, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Sumitomo Osaka Cement and Mitsui E&S Holdings are advancing more than 1 percent each.



On the flip side, Eisai Co. is losing more than 7 percent, while Recruit Holdings and JTEKT Corp. are down more than 5 percent each. NSK is lower by almost 5 percent.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan fell 3.7 percent on month in May, coming in at 907.9 billion yen. Nevertheless, the headline figure beat expectations for a decline of 4.9 percent following the 10.1 percent spike in April.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in June, in line with expectations and down from 0.6 percent in May.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday as optimism about the upcoming earnings season overshadowed recent trade concerns. Another light day on the U.S. economic front kept some traders on the sidelines, with closely watched reports on producer and consumer price inflation due to be released in the coming days.



The Nasdaq inched up just 3 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,759.20, the Dow climbed 143.07 points or 0.6 percent to 24,919.66 and the S&P 500 rose 9.67 points or 0.4 percent to 2,793.84.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose Tuesday, but pared early gains. WTI crude for August delivery added $0.26 to $74.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



