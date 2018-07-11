

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Senior lawmakers requested answers from Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) on Tuesday about privacy questions surrounding Gmail, the Wall Street Journal reported.



In a letter from Senate Commerce Committee Chairman John Thune and two subcommittee chairmen, the lawmakers reportedly asked Larry Page, Alphabet Inc.'s chief executive, to explain the company's practice of allowing third-party app developers to scan email contents for commercial purposes.



The lawmakers expressed concern that most consumers don't understand how app developers may be using data from emails including, the letter said, 'giving access to personal emails to their employees.' The senators said that Google may not be doing enough to safeguard Gmail data and asked the company to detail all the instances in which app developers have shared Gmail data with third parties.



While Google, a year ago abandoned the practice of scanning email contents for serving ads, the company continues to let hundreds of outside developers scan the inboxes of Gmail users who signed up for email-based services. Those services commonly use free apps and offers to hook users into giving up access to their inboxes without clearly stating what data they collect and what they are doing with it, current and former employees of these companies reportedly said.



The senators' letter provides further evidence that congressional leaders are considering legislation in response to a spreading controversy over privacy. The concerns include recent revelations that Facebook Inc. user information was shared with Cambridge Analytica, a data-analytics firm that had ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign.



