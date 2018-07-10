Shenzhen Onething Technologies Co., Ltd: Xunlei and Onething Technologies Announced Winners of Blockchain Applications Global Challenge

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2018 / Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) and its cloud computing subsidiary Onething Technologies today announced the winners of the inaugural Xunlei Blockchain Applications Global Challenge. This Challenge is aimed to seek the best talent and projects in the blockchain space to solve the real-world issues in China and all over the world.

The Challenge is composed of a shortlist stage and a final stage, covering blockchain projects across multiple sectors including public welfare, healthcare, education, gaming, social network, transportation, product identification and copyright among others. After nearly three months of the competition process, over 2000 participants from China and overseas came together and developed blockchain applications on ThunderChain, Xunlei's high-performance blockchain platform that can handle over 1 million transactions per second, and other infrastructures. The winning teams were awarded on the basis of blockchain adoption, technology implementation, commercial value, creativity and product design.

The panel of judges consisted of blockchain professionals from various backgrounds, including professors from George Washington University, Tsing Hua University and Renmin University of China, along with industry and investment experts. Blockchain Professional Committee of China Communication Industry Association (CCIA) is the Advising Institution of the Challenge.

Team Designer which included undergraduate students from Zhejiang University won the first prize of challenge. The team has developed a graphic tool to generate and edit smart contracts. The tool provides vulnerability detection that automatically examines the security of a smart contract while it is being generated. Team Mirror and Team Share Chain+ shared the bonus pool as the second prize winners. Mirror's project proposes a cloud-based blockchain service that provides small and medium sized manufactures with accounting, contracting and redemption rights of commodities, while Share Chain+ uses blockchain technology to provide traceability to e-Commerce products on vip.com, one of leading online marketplace in China.

"We would like to thank everyone who participated in the Challenge - they have all demonstrated the outstanding qualities as entrepreneurs and explorers on the road to technological innovation," Xunlei and Onething Technologies CEO Mr. Lei Chen said. "With our continued innovation on ThunderChain and commitment to building a blockchain ecosystem, we hope to help more developers build blockchain projects related to real economy that are truly beneficial to the country and the people."

