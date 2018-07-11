New liquidity contract with ODDO BHF

Regulatory News:

Semi-annual report on the liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract signed with Natixis on the shares of KORIAN (Paris:KORI) (FR0010386334), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

21,394 Korian shares;

€3,929,067.95.

At the date of the previous semi-annual report on 29 December 2017, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

38,854 Korian shares;

€3,524,999.21.

Implementation of a new liquidity contract with ODDO BHF

As the long-term partnership between NATIXIS and ODDO BHF became effective on 2 July 2018, KORIAN chose to appoint ODDO BHF for the implementation of a new liquidity contract on its common shares, for a period of one year, renewable by tacit agreement.

This liquidity contract is consistent with the Charter of Ethics established by the AMAFI and approved by the AMF's decision of 8 March 2011.

For the implementation of this new liquidity contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

21,394 Korian shares;

€3,929,067.95.

Next event: 25 July 2018 after the close of trading

2nd quarter 2018 revenue

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors, with over 740 facilities, operates Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, and home care and hospital home care services. The Korian group's accommodation capacity amounts to over 75,000 beds in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy) and the Group employs nearly 49,000 people.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005733/en/

Contacts:

KORIAN

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Nadine Coulm

VP Investor Relations Financing

nadine.coulm@korian.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55