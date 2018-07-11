Jazz revenue up 10% in France and up 14% in the USA (at constant exchange rates)

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is today announcing its revenue for the second-quarter and first-half periods ended June 30, 2018.

Ludovic Lastennet, Implanet's Chief Executive Officer, said: "During the first half, the French Jazz business performed well (+10%), including a record June, and the US business continued to grow (+14% at constant exchange rates). Despite this performance, the first half of 2018 was affected by the commercial reorganisation in Europe that we started early in the year. As previously announced, we now want to duplicate our proven direct sales model in France and the USA based on close ties with surgeons, to achieve growth in other key European markets such as the UK and Germany. We started to roll out our direct sales model by opening a branch in the UK in June, targeting the promising adult degenerative market. To support our development, we maintained the pace of innovation at a rate of one product per quarter, launching Jazz Evo in the degenerative market in May. As a result, our sales reorganisation is likely to pay off soon. In the current context, we remain confident about our growth prospects and about our ability to improve our recurring operating income, due in particular to ongoing cost control."

In thousands of euros IFRS* 2018 2017 Change Change at constant

exchange rates Total first-quarter revenue 1,867 2,048 -9% -6% Second quarter Spine (Jazz) 1,148 1,337 -14% -10% Knee Arthroscopy 617 734 -16% -16% Total second-quarter revenue 1,765 2,071 -15% -12% First half Spine (Jazz) 2,197 2,404 -9% -3% Knee Arthroscopy 1,434 1,716 -16% -16% Total first-half revenue 3,632 4,119 -12% -9%

In the first half of 2018, Implanet's revenue fell 12% to €3.6 million, or 9% to €3.8 million at constant exchange rates.

Jazz sales fell 9% to €2.2 million (down 3% at constant exchange rates). That decline was mainly caused by disappointing sales in the rest of the world region. Jazz sales now account for 61% of revenue (vs. 58% in 2017).

In markets in which Implanet operates directly, it continued to perform well, with revenue up 10% to €0.9 million in France and up 14% (at constant exchange rates) to €1.1 million in the USA. Despite the exchange-rate impact, US Jazz sales continued to grow as surgeons implanted these products more frequently.

In the rest of the world, Jazz sales fell 56% to €0.2 million, mainly because of the Company's shift away from its distributor-based sales model. As the Company announced when reporting first-quarter revenue, it now wants to roll out its direct sales model, which has proven successful in France and the USA, to achieve growth in other key European markets such as the UK and Germany. This strategy, which began with the opening of a UK subsidiary in June, is likely to pay off soon.

Overall, Implanet sold 4,270 Jazz units in the first half.

Revenue in the Knee/Arthroscopy business fell 16% to €1.4 million after distribution of arthroscopy implants came to an end.

Next press release: first-half 2018 results, September 19, 2018

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 46 staff and recorded 2017 sales of €7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

