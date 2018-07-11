New traffic records
Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET)
|June-18
|June-17
|Change
|
Jan-June
|
Jan-June
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|142,016
|141,384
|+0.5%
|845,132
|823,147
|+3%
|Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger
|239,935
|231,111
|+4%
|1,190,328
|1,165,801
|+2%
|
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
With 142,016 trucks transported in June 2018, Le Shuttle Freight recorded the best June in its history, beating the previous record established in June 2016. Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight has achieved a historic half-year establishing a new record with more than 845,000 trucks transported since 1 January.
Le Shuttle passenger traffic in June increased 4% compared to June 2017 with 239,935 passenger vehicles transported. Since the start of January 2018, nearly 1.2 million passenger vehicles have crossed with Le Shuttle.
The Group's half-year results will be published on Wednesday 25 July 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
Traffic figures for the month of July will be published on Thursday 9 August 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005935/en/
Contacts:
Getlink
For UK media enquiriescontact
John Keefe on 44 (0) 1303 284491
Email: press@getlinkgroup.com
or
For other media enquiries contact
Anne-Laure Desclèves on +33(0)1 4098 0467
or
For investor enquiries contact
Jean-Baptiste Roussille on +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
Emailjean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com
or
Michael Schuller on +44 (0) 1303 288749
Email:Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com