Getlink (Paris:GET)

June-18 June-17 Change Jan-June

2018 Jan-June

2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 142,016 141,384 +0.5% 845,132 823,147 +3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 239,935 231,111 +4% 1,190,328 1,165,801 +2% *Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

With 142,016 trucks transported in June 2018, Le Shuttle Freight recorded the best June in its history, beating the previous record established in June 2016. Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Freight has achieved a historic half-year establishing a new record with more than 845,000 trucks transported since 1 January.

Le Shuttle passenger traffic in June increased 4% compared to June 2017 with 239,935 passenger vehicles transported. Since the start of January 2018, nearly 1.2 million passenger vehicles have crossed with Le Shuttle.

The Group's half-year results will be published on Wednesday 25 July 2018 prior to the opening of trading.

Traffic figures for the month of July will be published on Thursday 9 August 2018 prior to the opening of trading.

