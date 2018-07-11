Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Additional High Gold Grades Discovered at Clontibret

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

11 July 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

ADDITIONAL HIGH GOLD GRADES DISCOVERED AT CLONTIBRET

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR) is pleased to report significant gold intersections from the seventh and eighth drill holes completed in the current (2018) drilling programme on the Company's 100% owned Clontibret gold deposit.

Highlights:

Significant Gold Intercepts and Grades:

4.0m @ 7.4 g/t Au (including 1.0m @ 24.4 g/t Au)

@ 7.4 g/t Au (including @ 24.4 g/t Au) 7.5m @ 2.2 g/t Au (including 1.1m @ 11.9 g/t Au)

@ 2.2 g/t Au (including @ 11.9 g/t Au) 2.0m @ 5.3 g/t Au

@ 5.3 g/t Au 3.0m @ 2.2 g/t Au

These results relating to new drill holes 7 and 8, totalling 402.7m, intersected 10 and 6 gold lodes respectively, with high grade gold and wide intersections.

This drilling programme is focused on the Clontibret gold deposit in the southwest of the Clay Lake - Clontibret gold target where a JORC compliant resource of 517,000 ounces of gold is defined on 10% of the Clay Lake - Clontibret gold target (announced by the Company on 28 July 2017).

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman commented:

"Once again the new drill results confirm further high gold grades with wide intersections. We look forward to providing further updates in the near future."

Further Information

Drilling completed successfully on holes 7 and 8 which were designed to test infill and extensions of gold lodes

Over 1350 metres now completed of the >1,700 metres, planned in the expanded drill programme

Significant gold intercepts and grades - Drill Holes 7 and 8

Drill Hole 7

• 3.0m @ 2.2 g/t Au from 86.0m

• 7.5m @ 2.2 g/t Au from 100.0m (including 1.1m @ 11.9 g/t Au)

• 1.0m @ 2.0 g/t Au from 124.5m

• 4.0m @ 7.4 g/t Au from 185.0m (including 1.0m @ 24.4 g/t Au)

Drill Hole 8

• 1.0m @ 2.3 g/t Au from 33.0m

• 2.0m @ 5.3 g/t Au from 52.5m

• 1.0m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 83.7m

• 2.0m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 135.0m

The new gold intercepts confirm (and will allow refinement of) the 2017 geological model with respect to lode continuity and grade. Only those mineralised intercepts exceeding 2 gram-metres gold have been reported.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

