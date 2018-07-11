Jumio Corp.: Backbase and Jumio Form Global Alliance for AI-Powered Identity Verification

Jumio's online identity verification services enhance Backbase's Open Banking Marketplace to compliantly vet new users, simplify account on-boarding and dramatically reduce online fraud

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio (http://jumio.com/), the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service (https://www.jumio.com/trusted-identity/netverify/) provider, today announced a partnership with Backbase, the omni-channel digital banking platform leader. Together, they will deliver online identity verification services that help financial service organizations optimize conversions, deter fraud and meet KYC, AML and GDPR compliance mandates within an intuitive digital banking experience.

Backbase helps financial institutions achieve digital transformation by providing digital experiences that boost engagement and ensure lasting client relationships. Financial institutions that have adopted the Backbase digital banking platform can enrich their solution with highly differentiating Fintech capabilities through the Open Banking Marketplace (https://marketplace.backbase.com/).

Now, customers on the Backbase digital banking platform can easily add Jumio's online identity verification capabilities to enhance the onboarding experience. By integrating these AI-powered identity services, financial institutions can deliver a fast, compliant, and simple identity verification process within Backbase's digital banking platform. In fact, Jumio and Backbase already share several common banking customers including HSBC and Metro Bank.

The partnership leverages the companies' collective strengths and expertise in:

Reducing abandonment rates with a customer-first user experience

Building digital customer journeys that accelerate customer adoption

Developing digital solutions leveraging highly resilient and scalable technologies

"Backbase equips financial institutions with a one-stop shop to facilitate their digital transformation," said Robert Prigge, Jumio's Chief Revenue Officer. "This alliance enables Jumio to help these same banks with simple yet powerful identity verification and Know-Your-Customer solutions that can be easily leveraged through the Backbase digital banking platform to increase onboarding conversion rates, dramatically reduce fraud, and meet increasingly stringent compliance mandates."

Existing and new Backbase clients can now capitalize on this alliance. Learn more at https://marketplace.backbase.com/marketplace/jumio/ (https://marketplace.backbase.com/marketplace/jumio/).

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio is the creator of Netverify which enables businesses to increase customer conversions while providing a seamless customer experience and reducing fraud. By combining the three core pillars of ID Verification, Identity Verification and Document Verification, businesses now have a complete solution that allows them to establish the real-world identity of the consumer.



Leveraging advanced technology including augmented AI, biometric facial recognition, machine learning, and human review, Jumio helps organizations to meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 120 million identities issued by over 200 countries from real time web and mobile transactions. Jumio's solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, cryptocurrency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com (http://www.jumio.com/).

About Backbase

Backbase is a fast growing fintech software provider that empowers financial institutions to accelerate their digital transformation and effectively compete in a digital-first world.

We are the creators of the Backbase Omni-Channel Banking Platform, a state-of-the-art digital banking software solution that unifies data and functionality from traditional core systems and new fintech players into a seamless digital customer experience.

We give financials the speed and flexibility to create and manage seamless customer experiences across any device, and deliver measurable business results. We believe that superior digital experiences are essential to stay relevant, and our software enables financials to rapidly grow their digital business.

More than 100 large financials around the world have standardized on the Backbase platform to streamline their digital self-service and online sales operations across all digital touchpoints. Our customer base includes HSBC, ABN AMRO,CheBanca!, Credit Suisse, Fidelity, HDFC, Hiscox, ING, KeyBank, Legal & General, NBAD, OTP, PZU, PostFinance, Navy Federal CU and Westpac.

Industry analysts Gartner, Forrester and Ovum recognize Backbase as an industry leader in terms of omni-channel banking platform capabilities, and award the company high marks for its deep focus on customer experience management and unparalleled speed of implementation. Forrester named us a leader in the Forrester Wave for Omni-Channel Banking and Ovum nominates Backbase as the market leading provider of next-generation digital channel banking platforms.

Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Jackie Daane

10Fold Communications

Jumio@10fold.com

415-800-5369

Europe Media Contact

Zarina Banu

FleishmanHillard Fishburn

zarina.banu@fhflondon.co.uk

+44 (0) 7775 557578

Cristina Danila

Jacob Bontiusplaats 9

1018LL Amsterdam

The Netherlands

cristina@backbase.com

+31 20 465 88 88

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7994e1a-869e-49c4-aaf3-b6ce1fd4f921 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7994e1a-869e-49c4-aaf3-b6ce1fd4f921)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Jumio Corp. via Globenewswire

