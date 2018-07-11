Cambridge Pixel Supplies Radar Acquisition and Display Technology to Lockheed Martin Canada

CAMBRIDGE. England, July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Cambridge Pixel, a developer of radar display, tracking and recording sub-systems, is supplying its radar acquisition and display technology to Lockheed Martin Canada for integration with its innovative naval Combat Management System 330 .

The Cambridge Pixel scan converter runs in each display console to convert the polar-format network video into a PPI or B-Scan representation for display to the operator. The radar image must be scaled and adjusted to match the view being requested by the operator.

The radar image can then be combined with the map graphics, such as nautical charts, and overlay symbols, such as track positions. The combined multi-layer picture is then presented to the user. The CMS has full control over the presentation of the radar imagery, including colour, brightness, fading, trails and scan correlation.

David Johnson, CEO, Cambridge Pixel, said: "Our business is radar and we are thrilled that Lockheed Martin Canada has chosen to use our technology in its CMS 330 system, which is now deployed on four different classes of ship across three different navies."

Cambridge Pixel's radar technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance and airborne radar applications. Its systems have been implemented in mission critical applications with companies such as BAE Systems, Frontier Electronic Systems, Lockheed Martin, Barco Defence, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Exelis, Kelvin Hughes, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Royal Thai Air Force, Saab, Hanwha, Sofresud and Tellumat.

For more information about Cambridge Pixel's radar components, please visit http://www.cambridgepixel.com or call: +44(0)1763-852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com.

Media photo:https://cambridgepixel.com/images/News/pr-lm-2018.jpg

Photo caption:

LockheedMartin's naval Combat Management System 330, featuring Cambridge Pixel's radar acquisition and display technology, is deployed by three different navies and on four different classes of ship, including the Royal Canadian Navy's upgraded Halifax-class frigates - seen pictured is HMCS Calgary.

About Lockheed Martin Canada (http://www.lockheedmartin.ca )

Lockheed Martin Canada, headquartered in Ottawa, is the Canadian-based arm of Lockheed Martin Corporation, a global security and aerospace company employing 100,000 people worldwide. Lockheed Martin Canada has been Canada's trusted defence partner for nearly 80 years specializing in the development, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The company employs approximately 1,000 employees at major facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, and Victoria, working on a wide range of major programs spanning the aerospace, defence and commercial sectors.

About Cambridge Pixel (http://www.cambridgepixel.com)

Founded in 2007, Cambridge Pixel is an award-winning developer of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.