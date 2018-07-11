

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index increased for the second straight month in May, though marginally, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



The tertiary activity index edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in May, following a 1.0 percent rise in April. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.3 percent decrease for the month.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was up for wholesale trade, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, transport and postal activities, finance and insurance and business-related services.



Meanwhile, activity was down for retail trade, living and amusement-related services, real estate, goods rental and leasing and electricity, gas, heat supply and water.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index climbed 1.2 percent in May after a 1.3 percent rise in the prior month.



