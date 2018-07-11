

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - German IT company Bechtle AG (BC8G) announced Wednesday its intention to acquire the French IT provider Inmac Wstore S.A.S. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The companies signed an agreement to this effect, while the law requires consultation of the Inmac Wstore employees' workers council before the signing of the share purchase agreement, the company noted. The acquisition is also subject to customary French regulatory approvals.



Bechtle said the acquisition, if completed, would be the biggest in its history.



Inmac Wstore, which employs more than 400 people, recorded sales of around 420 million euros in 2017. The company has been a part of the American Systemax Group since 2009 and was formed after the merger of Inmac, founded in 1984, and Misco, founded in 1991.



The company sells IT products on the French market under the names In-mac Wstore and Misco. The sale to Bechtle would mean that Systemax would withdraw completely from the IT market.



Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG, said, 'This acquisition would be a significant step towards achieving our Vision 2020, which not only provides for a revenue of 5 billion euros and 10,000 employees, but also positions Bechtle as the number 1 in European IT e-commerce.'



