In accordance with the received listing application, Nasdaq Riga started the procedure for listing additional shares of AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" on the Baltic Secondary List. The resolutions made during the listing procedure will be published separately. AS "Valmieras stikla škiedra" Description of securities, share registration document and summary in Latvian is attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=685454