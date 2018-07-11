

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar drifted lower against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The aussie dropped to 5-day lows of 1.5847 versus the euro and 0.7404 versus the greenback, from its early highs of 1.5735 and 0.7459, respectively.



The aussie weakened to 2-day lows of 0.9727 against the loonie and 1.0870 against the kiwi, reversing from its previous highs of 0.9780 and 1.0906, respectively.



The aussie is likely to find support around 0.72 versus the greenback, 1.60 versus the euro, 0.96 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



