

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial technology company NEX Group plc. (NXG.L), which is in deal to be bought by CME Group Inc. (CME), reported Wednesday that group revenue for the first quarter to June 30 increased 3% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis.



The results benefited from divisional performance and FX hedges.



NEX Markets revenue decreased 2% as the phasing of the CFETS revenue recognition held back revenue growth, but increased 2% on a constant currency basis.



NEX Optimisation's revenue increased 4% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis.



Michael Spencer, Group Chief Executive Officer of NEX, said, 'We've seen a solid start to the year with episodic volatility driving volumes across the EBS and BrokerTec platforms and increased demand for our products and services from TriOptima and Reset.'



The company further said its transaction with CME remains on track to complete in the second half of the current calendar year.



