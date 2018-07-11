International Petroleum Corporation ("IPC" or the "Corporation") (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation's 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "2018 AGM") held on July 10, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta. Number of Directors The number of Directors of the Corporation was set at seven. Votes For % For Votes Against % Against ---------- ----- ------------- --------- 43,625,039 99.96 16,192 0.04 ---------- ----- ------------- --------- Election of Directors The seven nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated May 30, 2018 (the "Circular") were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office for the ensuing year. Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------------------- ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- Lukas H. Lundin 42,851,412 98.19 789,819 1.81 ---------------------- ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- Mike Nicholson 43,126,554 98.82 514,677 1.18 ---------------------- ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- C. Ashley Heppenstall 43,357,105 99.35 284,126 0.65 ---------------------- ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- Donald Charter 43,371,109 99.38 270,122 0.62 ---------------------- ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- Chris Bruijnzeels 43,627,869 99.97 13,362 0.03 ---------------------- ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- Torstein Sanness 43,040,531 98.62 600,700 1.38 ---------------------- ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- Daniella Dimitrov 43,631,765 99.98 9,466 0.02 ---------------------- ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- Appointment of Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers AG was appointed as auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- 43,639,337 99.98 6,838 0.02 ---------- ----- -------------- ---------- Performance and Restricted Share Plan The Corporation's Performance and Restricted Share Plan (the "Plan"), as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved. Votes For % For Votes Against % Against ---------- ----- ------------- --------- 37,477,164 85.88 6,164,067 14.12 ---------- ----- ------------- --------- As also described in the Circular, the amendments to the Corporation's existing Stock Option Plan became effective following the 2018 AGM approval of the Plan. Additional Information IPC further announces that it has selected Sweden as the home member state pursuant Chapter 2, Section 8 of the Swedish Securities Market Act (Sw. lag (2007.528 om värdepappersmarknaden)). International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO". For further information, please contact: Rebecca Gordon or Robert Eriksson VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations Media Manager rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com reriksson@rive6.ch Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 Tel: +46 701 11 26 15 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Attachment -- IPC AGM 2018 voting results 11-07-2018 https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/82ad775e-d3bb-464a-90b1-0b0634d7d0a3

