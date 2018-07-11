EXEDY Clutch Europe has signed a sales partnership agreement with New Zealand company, Dodson Motorsport aimed at delivering greater energy transfer efficiency to European drivers of high performance vehicles. Under the agreement EXEDY will distribute Dodson high performance transmission components into 53 countries in Europe and adjacent markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005145/en/

Dodson Motorsport is a world leader in manufacturing high-output dual clutch and transmission components for use in a wide range of high-performance vehicles from Porsche, Lamborghini, BMW, VW, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Mercedes and Audi.

Under the agreement EXEDY and Dodson will fund a team of experienced automotive transmission salespeople with deep experience and top-level connections across the high-performance vehicle sector. The sales team will sell into EXEDY's existing customer base and develop new business opportunities for both companies.

The move comes as the global market for high performance clutches is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9 percent over the next 4 years, driven by technology advances aimed at reducing friction and increasing energy transfer efficiency.

EXEDY has already an initial stock of Dodson products in its warehouses, ready to supply dealers and performance shops throughout its European network.

"EXEDY Clutch Europe is delighted to be collaborating with Dodson Motorsport on this new sales venture," says Dennis Rhami, Assistant to Vice President. "This partnership sees two of the world's best high-performance transmission component manufacturers coming together to ensure our customers get the best performance products available. We're really looking forward to the opportunity."

"This agreement represents an opportunity for us to deliver Dodson performance to European drivers with the support and backing of the world's number one manufacturer of clutch componentry," says Steven Parker, General Manager of Dodson Motorsport. "We will train EXEDY's sales team so they can handle day-to-day product inquiries and meet with customers throughout Europe. And EXEDY Europe holding good inventory will improve the speed and ease of delivery of components to dealerships and customers."

Dodson transmissions have featured in world record breaking standing quarter mile runs by Nissan R35 GT-R, Porsche PDK and Lamborghini Huracan. Dodson recently released a VW Sportsman Plus clutch upgrade which runs in the world's fastest VW Golf MK7R. The company has a wide array of new transmission systems in its R&D pipeline and expects to release 27 new high-performance products over the next two years.

About EXEDY Corporation

EXEDY Corporation, formerly Daikin Manufacturing Company, was founded in Japan 65 years ago and is world-renowned for manufacturing OE manual and automatic transmission components. The company produces manual and motorcycle clutches, torque converters, parts for construction machinery and agriculture vehicles, among numerous other products. It has over 18,000 employees, 44 affiliates and sales and production operations in 25 countries.

About Dodson Motorsport

Founded in 2000, Dodson Motorsport is a world leader in manufacturing high-output dual clutch and transmission components for high-performance vehicles. Its components are used in a wide range of performance vehicles from Porsche, Lamborghini, BMW, VW, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Mercedes, and Audi. It currently holds 10 world and US records in the standing quarter and half mile races. Dodson Motorsport is a New Zealand company based in Auckland, supplying over 200 dealers and distributors in over 80 countries.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171125005021/en/Top-Findings-Global-Racing-Clutches-Market-Technavio

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180711005145/en/

Contacts:

EXEDY Clutch Europe

Dennis Rhami, +44 7595 020 432

d.rhami@exedy.co.uk

or

Dodson Motorsport

Steven Parker, +64 9 441 3635

steven@dodsonmotorsport.com

or

Botica Butler Raudon Partners

Allan Botica, +64 021 400 500

allanb@botica.co.nz