EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Dynamics Group: Jonathan Seabrook and Nicolas Weidmann become new partners 2018-07-11 / 08:31 *Dynamics Group: Jonathan Seabrook and Nicolas Weidmann **become new partners* *Dynamics Group further expands its competences and service offering in capital market and corporate communications for globally active companies and has appointed Jonathan Seabrook and Nicolas Weidmann as partners of the consultancy.* Zurich/Berne/Geneva, July 11, 2018 - Dynamics Group, a leading Swiss consulting firm for strategic communications, complements its partnership with two top-level specialists with extensive experience. Dynamics Group, founded in 2006, now has 15 partners. *Jonathan Seabrook*, 48, has a wealth of experience gained over an international career spanning 25 years in multinational companies. Most recently, he was Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Corporate Affairs at Syngenta AG. There, he built and led a global team of more than 200 people responsible for all aspects of stakeholder engagement, reputation management, sustainability, public & government affairs, investor relations, and communications. Prior to that he worked in the pharmaceuticals and financial services industries in the UK and USA including as a fund manager at Rothschild, Head of Investor Relations at SmithKline Beecham and equity analyst at Bank of America. His areas of expertise include strategic brand and reputation management to create sustainable business value, capital market communications, M&A and strategic investor relations advice and international public & government affairs strategy. He also has extensive crisis management experience across a range of complex issues in many countries with a diverse range of stakeholders. *Nicolas Weidmann*, 54, was most recently Chief Communications Officer and Head of Marketing at Group Management level, responsible for global Group and market communications at Oerlikon. Before he held the same position at Nobel Biocare. For several years he was responsible for the brand identity of the international brands at General Motors. He has over twenty years of communications experience as an executive in leading international corporations in the industrial, technology, medical technology and consumer goods sectors. He is a distinguished expert in the areas of corporate and marketing communication, positioning of companies and their executives, communication in transformation processes, digital communication, M&A and media relations. «The arrival of the two new partners will enable us to continue the positive development of our company. We are particularly pleased to further expand our competence for international corporations», says Andreas Durisch, Managing Partner of Dynamics Group. Nicolas Weidmann will operate out of Zurich and Basle, starting October 1, Jonathan Seabrook out of Basle, Zurich and London, starting on September 1. *For more information* Andreas Durisch Managing Partner adu@dynamicsgroup.ch Mobile +41 79 358 87 32 *About Dynamics Group* Dynamics Group is a team of communication experts. It offers comprehensive advice in all areas of communication, focusing on corporate communications, capital market communication, public affairs as well as reputation management and crisis communications. The company was founded in 2006 and is managed by fifteen partners. Thanks to its partnership structure, Dynamics Group brings together experienced consultants who bring complementary knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit and their extensive network of relationships to the Group. Dynamics Group has locations in Zurich, Berne and Geneva and presence in Basle, Lausanne and London. For research and analysis, the Group has a team of around 30 financial analysts and market researchers in India. www.dynamicsgroup.ch [1] Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PORUMWNTBP [2] Document title: DG_MM_JSE&NWE_EN End of Corporate News 703383 2018-07-11 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26a99f1f71ed6a3332b71a4e3f9a0000&application_id=703383&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8bcf793ebc32d867aa01a5c573f67fd0&application_id=703383&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

