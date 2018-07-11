

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation held steady in June, after accelerating in the previous nine months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 5.4 percent year-over-year in June, the same rate of increase as in May. The measure has been rising since January last year.



Prices of non-food products grew 7.8 percent annually in June and those of food products rose by 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in June.



