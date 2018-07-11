

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment company PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) Wednesday reported 14.5 percent growth in gross profit for the second quarter, and said it expects 2018 operating profit to be slightly ahead of consensus of current market forecasts.



For the second quarter, gross profit grew 14.5 percent on reported basis to 208.2 million pounds, but rose 16 percent on constant currency basis.



The group said adverse foreign exchange movements impacted its reported performance, decreasing gross profit by c. 3 million pounds in the quarter. In constant currencies, both Michael Page and Page Personnel grew 16 percent.



On reported basis, gross profit from permanent recruitment grew 15.7 percent and temporary recruitment rose 10.5 percent. In constant currencies, Group gross profit from permanent recruitment was up 17.6 percent, with temporary recruitment growth slower at 10.7 percent.



