

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Indivior PLC (INDV.L) announced Wednesday that it now expects fiscal 2018 net revenue and adjusted net income below previous expectations, citing recent US market developments for SUBOXONE and early uptake levels of SUBLOCADE.



The company said its previous full-year guidance of net revenue between $1.13 billion and $1.17 billion, and adjusted net income between $280 million and $320 million is no longer valid.



Shaun Thaxter, CEO of Indivior said, 'Given the swift and material change in US market dynamics as well as the early-stage reimbursement and distribution model challenges we are experiencing with SUBLOCADE, we are removing our FY 2018 net revenue and net income guidance.'



In the US market developments, the company noted that further to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories' FDA approval and launch announcement on June 15th, Indivior is now seeing the market impact of DRL's generic buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film sold into the U.S. market prior to the granting of a temporary restraining order. Indivior does not know the exact quantity of product sold by DRL prior to the issuance of the TRO. However, the Company has observed recent accelerated market share loss for SUBOXONE of two-and-half percentage points, to 52 percent, in the most recent weekly data.



While the eventual impact could be materially higher depending on DRL's final stocking levels, Indivior currently anticipates the FY 2018 net revenue impact from this level of share loss to be $25 million.



Regarding SUBOXONE Film Channel Mix, Indivior said it is now experiencing lower than expected net revenue. The Company estimates a FY 2018 minimum net revenue impact of $50 million from this market development.



Indivior now expects FY 2018 SUBLOCADE net revenue to be in the range of $25 million to $50 million, which is approximately $50 million lower than its internal expectations. Indivior remains confident in achieving peak sales of at least $1 billion-plus in annual net revenue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX