Nasdaq Riga decided on July 11, 2018 to admit for trading AS "Frigate" shares on the Alternative market First North and set the first trading day - July 13, 2018. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "Frigate" Issuer's short name FRGTE Securities ISIN code LV0000101665 Nominal value of one security 1 EUR Number of listed securities 310 000 Orderbook short name FRGTE List Alternative market First North Frigate, AS Company Description in English attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=685480