Tern PLC Tern PLC: Thales and Device Authority officially launch solution to secure the Connected Health industry 11-Jul-2018 / 08:00 GMT/BST 11 July 2018 *Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company")* *Thales and Device Authority officially launch solution to secure the Connected Health industry* Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that Thales' healthcare IoT security solution, developed in conjunction with Tern's portfolio company Device Authority ("DA"), in which Tern has a 56.8% holding, has been officially launched by Thales. The Company announced on the 22 June 2018 that Thales had commenced preliminary marketing of the healthcare IoT security blueprint, which integrates DA's KeyScaler platform with the Thales nShield Connect hardware security module, and the official launch represents the next step in Thales' sales strategy. DA is forecasting for the Thales strategic partnership to start to contribute to revenues in 2018. *Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said:* "This opens up a new revenue stream to DA in a market which clearly needs protection from cyber-attacks. The use of IoT in the healthcare industry is increasing and therefore I am delighted to see DA and Thales launching this technology to deliver effective protection to patients." ***ENDS*** *Enquiries* +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Tern Plc* |via Redleaf Communications| | | | |Al Sisto/Sarah Payne | | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ |*Redleaf Communications* |Tel: 020 3757 6880 | | | | |Elisabeth Cowell/ Fiona Norman| | +------------------------------+--------------------------+ Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 703341 11-Jul-2018

