

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in June, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 2.2 percent rise in May. That was just above the 2.5 percent increase economists had forecast.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.7 percent annually in June and utility costs advanced by 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in June versus the expected gain of 0.3 percent.



