Telecoming Revenue Growth in Excess of 27% in H1

The European leading direct carrier billing company announces its results for H1 2018

Turnover exceeds €41.1M during H1, encouraged by internationalization, new content partnerships and new marketing services.

EBITDA reaches €12.3M (+57%) on track to meet full year expectations.

Subscribers exceed 7M , doubling last year's H1 figures, due to a solid existing base and boosted by new users.

Telecoming, international company specialized in the development of carrier billing technologies, today announces its financial results for the first semester of 2018. These portray a 27% increase in turnover, compared to H1 2017.

The company achieved a 57% increase in its EBITDA, reaching €12.3M. These figures are the outcome of a solid internationalization process which positions the company's operations in 8 markets. Encouraged too, by remarkable content partnerships with leading players, including Real Madrid and BBC and by its technology-driven performance advertising agency.

According to Telecoming's Chairman, Christophe Cassand "It has been a very positive semester for the company. This growth encourages us to look ahead with optimism on track to meet full year expectations. 2018 is a year in which we will further strengthen our international expansion plans and the new business opportunities will continue driving these excellent results and level of growth."

The transposition of the PSD2 fosters new business opportunities for the company, including transport, parking, donations and ticketing. Telecoming has recently reached a partnership with Wegow, the Spanish leading live music experiences marketplace. This alliance introduces direct carrier billing in the Spanish concert ticketing industry, which is forecasted to reach €188M revenues by the end of 2018.

About Telecoming

Telecoming is a Spanish company specialized since 2008 in the development of carrier billing technologies aimed at promoting digital consumption. The company's core business areas are digital entertainment, through content partnerships, payment technologies deployment and online advertising, thanks to a professional performance marketing team. Telecoming operates in 8 countries and monetizes digital contents anytime, anywhere and from any device. The firm is ranked among the best Spanish workplaces and has been acknowledged by the London Stock Exchange as one of the most Inspiring European Organizations. Moreover, it's among Europe's 500 fastest growing companies, according to Morningstar's Inc. 5000 Ranking, 2018.

More information: http://www.telecoming.com