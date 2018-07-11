StaffConnect to Discuss the Challenges and Opportunities Surrounding Today's Employee Communications and Engagement Trends

Live Webinars to Present Key Findings from Exclusive Survey, Explore the Effects of Glassdoor, and Reveal the Risks of Rogue Apps in the Workplace

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/), the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/products/mobile-platform/), today announced three new upcoming live webinars during which StaffConnect will discuss today's employee communications and engagement trends, challenges and opportunities.

Webinar Title: The Hurdles of Improving Employee Engagement Date & Time: July 19, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. BST Why Attend: During this live webinar StaffConnect will discuss the key findings from

its employee engagement survey. Find out why employee engagement

remains a challenge for many organizations, despite being listed as a high

priority for business leaders. Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1033667765832890626 (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1033667765832890626) Webinar Title: Glassdoor & Its Impact on Employee Engagement Date & Time: August 7, 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. BST Why Attend: Glassdoor is a platform that emphasises transparency, but how does it

impact employee engagement? Join StaffConnect as they discuss the

effect of platforms such as Glassdoor and looks at how they are

changing the way organizations view engagement within the workplace. Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8970430878283144194 (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8970430878283144194) Webinar Title: Enterprise Chat - The Risk of Rogue Apps in the Workplace Date & Time: August 23, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. BST Why Attend: Join StaffConnect to find out why the use of rogue apps in the workplace

could have a negative impact on your business. StaffConnect will discuss

an enterprise compliant alternative, with the same ease of use and

functionality of WhatsApp, but without the risks. Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5947237895893103107 (https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5947237895893103107)

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/) is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions (https://www.staffconnectapp.com/product/mobile-platform/). The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com (http://www.staffconnectapp.com/).

