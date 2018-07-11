Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department +81-(0)3-5412-7354 Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, July 11, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Eisai Co., Ltd. will launch the oral antifungal agent NAILIN Capsules 100mg in Japan on July 27, 2018.Sato Pharmaceutical obtained marketing and manufacturing approval for NAILIN Capsules 100mg as an oral treatment for onychomycosis. This product is the first new treatment for the disease in approximately 20 years. NAILIN Capsules 100mg contains the active ingredient fosravuconazole L-lysine ethanolate which was discovered by Eisai and has improved bioavailability compared to ravuconazole.Caused by the invasion of the nails by the Trichophyton fungus via the skin of the hands and feet, onychomycosis is a fungal infection that induces symptoms such as the clouding and thickening of nails as well as hyperkeratosis in the area surrounding the nail. Onychomycosis affects 1 in every 10 Japanese people with an estimated approximately 11 million sufferers in Japan, and incidence rises with age. Although it is an easy disease to leave untreated as it is not associated with pain or itchiness, if the disease progresses, various symptoms may occur such as pain from misshapen nails, difficulty in putting on shoes and pain upon walking, and many patients are concerned about reduction in QOL (quality of life). Furthermore, it is possible for Trichophyton to infect other people by sharing slippers, bathmats and other mediums.In a Phase III clinical study conducted by Sato Pharmaceutical of NAILIN Capsules 100mg administered orally once daily for 12 weeks in patients with onychomycosis conducted in Japan, superior efficacy was confirmed for NAILIN Capsules 100mg compared to placebo.Going forward, Sato Pharmaceutical will conduct marketing of NAILIN Capsules 100mg, while Sato Pharmaceutical and Eisai are jointly providing information on its proper use. By expanding the options for treating onychomycosis through NAILIN Capsules 100mg, the two companies are striving to further contribute to the treatment of onychomycosis patients.About Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., operating under its corporate philosophy of "Healthcare Innovation", is a pharmaceutical company that provides effective, safe, and highquality products for practicing selfcare, while always keeping the health of its customers in mind. In addition to its main consumer healthcare business, Sato Pharmaceutical also develops and provides highly original products primarily in the field of dermatology.Regarding ethical pharmaceuticals, through the marketing of NAILIN Capsules 100 mg in addition to the onychomycosis treatment LUCONAC Solution 5% launched on April 25, 2016, Sato Pharmaceutical is able to provide both externally and internally administered medicines as options for the treatment of onychomycosis. Going forward, Sato Pharmaceutical is expanding promotion aimed at establishing a brand with these products as two pillars of onychomycosis treatment, and is striving to continue growing as a leading company in the treatment of onychomycosis that is trusted by healthcare professionals.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. (TSE:4523; ADR:ESALY) is a research-based human health care (hhc) company that discovers, develops and markets products throughout the world. Eisai focuses its efforts in three therapeutic areas: integrative neuroscience, including neurology and psychiatric medicines; integrative oncology, which encompasses oncotherapy and supportive-care treatments; and vascular/immunological reaction. Through a global network of research facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, Eisai actively participates in all aspects of the worldwide healthcare system. For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.com.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.