

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account gap widened in May from a year ago, data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit rose to $5.9 billion in May from $5.4 billion in the corresponding month last year.



This development in the current account was mainly attributable to $678 million increase in the goods deficit recording net outflow of $6.5 billion and $214 million rise in primary income deficit to $1.2 billion.



