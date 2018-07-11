

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday on worries that tit-for-tat tariffs between the U.S. and China could hurt global growth.



Beijing vowed to take countermeasures after the U.S. proposed tariffs on an extra $200 billion of Chinese goods.



The benchmark DAX was down 159 points or 1.27 percent at 12,450 in opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.



Tariff worries weighed on the auto sector, with BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen losing 1-2 percent.



IT company Bechtle rallied 2.3 percent after announcing its intention to acquire the French IT provider Inmac Wstore S.A.S.



