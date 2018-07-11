Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Per Aarsleff A/S, for not ensuring that all market participants had simultaneously access to information in the company's half year report in accordance with Rules for issuers of share rule 3.3.3, cf. rule 3.3.1. The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares rule 5. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/copenhagen.html For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66