Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Gate Ventures Plc, for not having disclosed the interim results immediately after the Board of Directors had approved the report in accordance with rule 4.4 (c), cf. rule 4.2.1. The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/decisions-and-sanctions/copenhagen.html In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Nasdaq First North Rulebook section 7.2.1. Further information about Nasdaq's disciplinary procedures can be found on the following link: http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/copenhagen.html For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66