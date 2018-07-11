The Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) due to that the instruments have been listed on incorrect segment. ISIN Short name ---------------------------- NO0010828239 MINILDAXNONN03 ---------------------------- NO0010828213 MINILOBXNONN03 ---------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed. Trading will be resumed tomorrow July 11, 2018 and will be traded on the segment OSL Warrants. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 60 00.